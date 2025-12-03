The HOTO PixelDrive is a modern take on the humble cordless screwdriver. Its smart features take the guesswork out of trying to find the needed torque for a particular task. It features an innovative screen that shows the battery level and exact torque level for precise control.

This rotary tool offers six adjustable torque levels (0.5–6 N·m) (4.5 lb·in), so you can dial in the ideal force for specific tasks or materials, from soft plastics to dense hardwood. The lower settings (0.5, 1, 2 N·m) is great for delicate electronics repair. Meanwhile, the higher level (3, 4, 6 N·m) for DIY projects, furniture assembly, and daily home maintenance.

Moreover, the HOTO PixelDrive provides ease of use ith its one-touch multi-function button. A press adjusts the speed and holding down on the button switches units. Speaking of the speed, this tool features an innovative dual speed control with smart trigger.

It has two speed modes for maximum efficiency. A half press on the button outputs 80 RPM low speed for precision work. Then a full press activates 200 RPM high speed for faster torque and improved productivity. This cordless screwdriver features a sleek design with a 360-degree LED lighting near the drive unit.

It illuminates tight or dark spaces for clear visibility and accuracy of the task at hand. The HOTO PixelDrive also integrates a triple layer canister that stores 30 premium bits for neat storage and quick access. The bits include 20 long bits and 10 short bits to cover multiple uses. This screwdriver runs on a built-in 2000 mAh USB-C rechargeable battery that gets to a full charge in approximately 180 minutes.

