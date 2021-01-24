The James × Topo Designs: Holiday Capsule offers functionality and convenience in one gear. It is the perfect addition to any outdoorsman’s lineup of everyday carry.

This kit comprises limited-edition versions of The James Brand Ellis Pocket Knife and Hardin Carabiner. Topo Designs added its custom pouch for a completely cool and clean aesthetic. The knife boasts a partially serrated drop point blade made with Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel. This blade type has excellent edge performance and razor sharpness. It is also exceptionally tough and hard. The blade itself is compact at just 2.6 inches, thus making it ideal for everyday use.

Meanwhile, the Hardin Carabiner is made from aerospace-grade anodized 6063 aluminum, which is known for its great strength. It is also lightweight and robust so it can handle heavy weight without caving in. This feature of the spring-loaded Hardin comes in a two-color design of black and red.

As for the Topo Designs pouch, its size, at five inches, compliments the Ellis Pocket Knife and the Hardin Carabiner. It is just the right length and width to hold these two gears without being bulky and hefty. Of course, the pouch is also of great quality and made sure to withstand rough conditions with the use of 1000D Cordura nylon. This type of fabric possesses excellent tear strength and is very abrasion resistant as it is tough and versatile.

All three components of the James × Topo Designs: Holiday Capsule come in a beautiful matte red color that is sure to make a stand-out accessory to your backpack or gear bag.

Images courtesy of The James Brand