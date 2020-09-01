The James Brand Carter Knife is a versatile pocket knife that can handle just about any task. It is lightweight and comfortable so using it remains a joy.

This beauty from the trusted brand of EDC knives features elegant aesthetics with modern hardware. The drop point blade is VG-10 stainless steel. This means it can withstand heavy usage and has good and reliable edge retention. It is also corrosion-resistant.

The James Brand Carter Knife has fully-profiled G10 or Micarta scales, a stainless steel reversible pocket clip with a Torx T6 hardware, and a Torx T8 for the main pivot. The clip is removable in case you want to latch your knife to a lanyard or loop among your keys in a carabiner. A lanyard insert is included in the box.

This straight-edge knife is lightweight at just 65 grams and compact enough to go deep into your pocket. The blade measures 2.75 inches and with the handle, it is 6.55 inches. Whether you are left or right-handed, this knife is for you. It features an ambidextrous slide lock so you can open and close the blade with ease no matter which hand you use. It also uses an ambidextrous thumb-disc quick access so you can easily deploy the blade with one hand.

Designed in Portland, Oregon, the James Brand Carter Knife is a great and attractive addition to your blade collection. It comes in various color combinations to fit personal style. It is available in Bone+Black, OD Green Micarta+Stainless, the classic Black+Black, Black+Stainless, Primer Gray+Stainless, and Natural Micarta+Black.

Images courtesy of The James Brand