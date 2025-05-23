Downsizing on your living accommodations means sacrificing interior real estate. But this doesn’t mean completely removing modern comforts. With clever design layout, a tiny house can feel spacious and cozy, like the Bellbird from Australia’s Unplgd Tiny Homes.

This single-level tiny house can comfortably shelter two people and features a layout that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living. Where there is lack of interior space, the front porch makes up for it. It offers ample space to entertain guests, for al fresco dining, or simply for relaxing with nature.

The Bellbird design measures 6 meters (20 feet) long and looks like it’s built out of a container home. Constructed on a sturdy triple-axle trailer, this home is ideal for warmer climates. It offers a contemporary-looking exterior using a combination of wood and metal finishes.

Meanwhile, double glass sliding doors open to an open-plan layout, which is typical of tiny homes, and directly to a kitchenette, which has a microwave, a sink, compact fridge, and cabinetry. A long drop-down table doubles as a dining area or workspace.

Meanwhile, glass windows filter in natural light and open up the space to make it feel cozy and welcoming. Then on the opposite end of the home is the combined living and sleeping areas, which has a sofa bed for two. Then between these areas is a small bathroom with a shower, a sink integrated on top of a flushing toilet to maximize space and save water. Bellbird is also customizable, with options to make it off-grid ready by adding solar panels, batteries, and water storage.

Images courtesy of Unplgd