This yet unnamed tiny home model from Dragon Tiny Homes boasts an elegant interior layout designed for long-term living. It feels airy and spacious despite measuring just 32 feet long and packed with all the modern comforts.

Built on a triple-axle trailer, this home demands attention inside and out. The exterior reminds you of a tropical hideaway with engineered wood cladding finished in white and blue. The design includes two separate entrances.

The main entrance of this Dragon Tiny Homes model opens directly to the living room. This cozy area has a small sofa, built-in storage spaces, and a dedicated TV spot. The space can accommodate a few guests, with the sofa doubling as extra bed space.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is the heart of the home and is adjacent to the living room. Here, you can comfortably prepare and cook meals for a group. It has a spacious counter space for food prep, a large fridge/freezer, a drawer microwave, and a four-burner propane oven. Likewise, there’s a breakfast bar, built-in cabinetry, and a farmhouse-style sink.

Dragon Tiny Homes designed this area with a modern, contemporary look. It has a high ceiling with a ceiling fan providing enough ventilation, although the house has a split-type AC. Then, opposite the living room is the loft bedroom, accessible from the bathroom/utility room. It offers enough headroom for standing up. From the bedroom is a storage-built-in staircase that leads to the loft area, which serves as a storage room or extra bedroom.

This new tiny house model from Dragon Tiny Homes runs on a standard RV-style grid-based hookup. It boasts an elegant design and would make a great residential home or rental.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes