The Five Four tiny home by Designer Eco Tiny Homes prioritizes comfort and utility in a compact footprint. Measuring just 5.4 meters long (hence its name), it boasts a cohesive and cozy interior that can surprisingly sleep up to four people.

The home is just under 4.3 meters high and 2.5 meters wide. It also weighs just under 4.5 tons, making it easier to tow than most houses on wheels. Despite its tiny footprint, it feels spacious and welcoming thanks to a cleverly-organized interior setup.

As with other tiny homes, The Five Four has an open-plan layout with plywood finishes that offer warmth and subtle elegance. Large glass windows and a sliding glass door open up the space to natural light and ventilation, while making it feel open and inviting.

The layout has the living room, sleeping areas, and dining room form a cohesive flow so the house doesn’t feel cramped. The kitchen has the basic necessities including an electric cooktop, a compact fridge, overhead cabinets, and a sink. It also has enough workspace for food prep and more.

Moreover, The Five Four offers flexible sleeping arrangements and available with or without a loft. It has a room for a double bed loft space accessible via a sliding ladder from the kitchen, and a storage-integrated queen bed base. Then the bathroom is discreetly tucked behind a sliding door and it has a modern shower, a vanity, and a medicine cabinet. This house works as a short term getaway space or extra room, has an air-conditioner for thermal comfort, and offers off-grid options for remote living conditions.

Images courtesy of Designer Eco Tiny Homes