Portable power stations are handy to have at home in case of grid disruptions or extended outages. Moreover, most of the latest models can also function as uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units. Likewise, these are great for various forms of outdoor recreation such as camping, overlanding, and lengthy road trips. If you need one, Anker offers the SOLIX C1000.

The Chinese brand has certainly come a long way from its humble start as a supplier of mobile charging solutions. Thanks to the company’s drive for innovation and expansion into other market segments, it’s already a household name among tech-savvy users.

The SOLIX C1000 is a flagship-tier option with plenty of cool features. With a massive 1,056 Wh capacity, its lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries will purportedly retain peak efficiency for up to 3,000 cycles. Rated at 2,400W, its AC surge output should be enough to run most types of home appliances simultaneously.

Anker claims a 43-minute recharge is enough to take it from zero to 80% and full in less than an hour. Pair the SOLIX C1000 with first-party solar panels for up to 600W of fast charging. On a sunny day, it can ideally fully top up reserves in just 1.8 hours.

Monitor performance and other metrics in real-time remotely via the official companion app. It measures 14.8″ x 8.07″ x 10.5″ (LxWxH) and weighs a hefty 28.44 lbs. Carry handles on each side make it easy to transport.

For safety, Anker equips the portable power station with cutting-edge thermal management systems. There are a total of 11 ports to accommodate a wide range of devices. The SOLIX C1000 and other models are also excellent additions to RVs for extended off-grid stays.

Images courtesy of Anker