The pandemic was obviously the reason why the premiere of “No Time to Die” was pushed back several times. Still, the hype surrounding the latest installment of the long-running British spy franchise did not diminish. In fact, fans are driving demand for memorabilia up all over again. If you’re also in the market for one, how about the James Bond 007 Secret Agent Attaché Case?

Supplying collectors with this fascinating and extremely limited item is the official James Bond 007 Store. The product page reveals it is a re-issue of the toy that first came out in 1965. According to the outlet, its release is meant to celebrate James Bond Day 2021 as well as the upcoming 60th anniversary of the beloved series in 2022.

Those who have been rewatching the movies will recognize it as Bond’s trick attaché case in “From Russia with Love.” Moreover, they are actually using the same molds as the original run. With the James Bond 007 Secret Agent Attaché Case, you’re not only getting a stylish carry-on but a slew of cool spy gadgets.

Pop the latches open to see what “Q” threw in for your mission. Inside is a codebook, coding device, international currency, business cards, a passport, and more. James Bond 007 Secret Agent Attaché Case lets you write secret messages with the invisible ink of the special pen.

An integrated UV light on the writing instrument lets others see what you wrote. Interestingly, there are some changes to the contents of the James Bond 007 Secret Agent Attaché Case. The 2021 version ditches the gun and bullets. Instead, it now ships with a camera and some gold coins.

Images courtesy of James Bond 007 Store