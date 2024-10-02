Leatherman updated the ARC multi-tool in a new limited-edition satin-finished colorway. Called the Leatherman ARC Obsidian, the new silhouette still boasts the robust functionality present in its Black DLC & Stainless Steel counterpart. But the champagne accents and matte black PVD coating gives it an even more masculine edge.

Beyond the attractive aesthetic, this EDC still packs all the great features found in the OG. It’s the first-ever multi-tool with a drop-point knife made from CPM MagnaCut steel. This premium steel blade maintains a sharp edge, is tough, easy to sharpen, and boasts great corrosion resistance, making it a versatile knife ideal for use in everyday tasks and in the harshest of environments. The DLC coating on the blade as well as on the handles adds an extra layer of corrosion resistance.

Aside from the knife, the Leatherman ARC Obsidian packs other useful tools, including the highly-requested bit driver (small and large). It also has a needlenose and regular pliers, a large screwdriver, a wood/metal file, and a diamond-coated file. Moreover, it has a pry tool, a can and bottle opener, awl, replaceable wire and hard-wire cutters, saw, wire stripper, and spring-action scissors. It’s also got an edge file, impact surface, and an electrical crimper.

All the tools are easily accessible and lock in place securely with a satisfying click. Thanks to Leatherman’s revolutionary, magnet-based FREE technology, the tools open smoothly and are 100% one-hand operable without the need of the fingernails.

Rounding up the features of the Leatherman ARC Obsidian are the removable pocket clip, a four-pocket nylon sheath, and nine double-ended bits. This multi-tool also comes with a 25-year warranty, ensuring its durability.

Images courtesy of Leatherman