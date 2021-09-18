With the premiere date drawing ever closer, James Bond fever is once again upon us. Taking advantage of the hype surrounding the latest installment of the long-running spy movie franchise, major brands with tie-ins are now teasing their wares. A while back, we were able to preview a part of a collection — the Ultraboost 20 x James Bond.

This time, we also have the entire Adidas x 007 capsule to talk about. Before, we only had the murdered-out variant available. Little did we know that there were two more on the way. The trio of running sneakers sport a Primeknit upper, that ergonomically wraps your feet in comfort.

Adidas shares more about the kicks such as the hidden pockets behind the black lace cages. This feature is only applicable for the Core Black/Core Black/Core Black and Core Black/Core Black/Iron Metallic versions.

These two are what 007 would likely want to wear, but “No Time To Die” also has a new villain in town. As such, it’s only fitting that he — Lyutsifer Safin (played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek) – also receives some representation. His Ultraboost 20 x James Bond arrives in a concrete grey Primeknit textile upper.

According to Adidas, this shade represents the baddie’s bunker in the film. It receives a white lace cage, along with elements in the same color. Instead of the iconic barrel rifling badge on the tongue, it features a blueprint of Safin’s bunker.

Take a peek inside this Ultraboost 20 x James Bond and you’ll see a white sockliner with 007 printed in black. The rest of the catalog includes a track top, track pants, a jacket, and a t-shirt. The Adidas x 007 lineup drops on September 24, 2021.

Images courtesy of Adidas