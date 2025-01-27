Architect and designer Giona Bierens de Haan used the natural materiality of the South American Ceiba tree in crafting his CEIBA furniture collection. The series includes two shelves, a table, and four chairs, all featuring the tree’s distinctive spiky nature.

The natural morphology of the ceiba tree gives the pieces their carton-like design. The bold and whimsical design adds a touch of humor to the pieces. They make a playful and colorful addition to the living room, bedroom, or office (or any room setup you see fit). The pieces come in three distinctive finishes: black oak, natural oak, and green oak. The latter is the standout color among the three.

The CEIBA furniture collection is a collaborative exhibition in Geneva with Swiss-Argentinian ceramist Ángeles Rodríguez, whose collection of spiky ceramics complements his furniture. The series, called SOMBRA, includes bowls and vases of varying shapes and sizes crafted from black sandstone. The collaborative project celebrates a shared exploration of materiality and form found in nature.

Despite the unique and whimsical nature of the CEIBA collection, their design begs safety concerns. Are the chairs safe to sit on? The spikes seem like a safety hazard so the pieces may not be suitable in places frequented by little children. Moreover, it’s unclear how sharp the pointed tips are on the spikes or if they have been polished smooth for safety. Hence, the chairs are not for those who constantly fidget or squirm in their seats. Lest they find their legs the unwilling victim of scrapes or cuts.

Images courtesy of Giona Bierens de Haan