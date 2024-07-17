German brand GRAU designed the Salt Lamp to go beyond mere functionality. It also serves as a sophisticated structural piece that enhances the ambiance of any space.

It comes in a sleek silhouette boasting a fine yet maximally resistant GRAU Powder Skin surface. The surface is robust, colorful, and free of any pollutants. It is also drip-proof (IP 21) and can withstand a small shower, making the lamp suitable both for indoor and outdoor use.

The Salt Lamp offers touch controls. Its base features the main ON/OFF button and the Magic Button for the light color adjustment. Its three dimming curves, Clear Light, Golden Light, and Sunset Orange, are accessible on the lamp’s touch sensitive head.

A long hold or gentle swipe dims the brightness, while tapping on the head turns the lamp on or off. A larger power button on the base turns the lamp off completely. This lamp gives a deep orange light sans any blue content to offer a calming effect on the mind and body for a healthy organic rhythm.

Furthermore, the Salt Lamp features a sunset timer, which is activated by pressing on the Magic Button for three seconds. This allows the light to automatically dim gradually over 30 minutes to help you prep for sleep. It then switches itself off into standby mode.

As for power, this lantern runs on four rechargeable batteries that run for 500 hours at the lowest dimming level and 150 hours at medium level. LED indicators inform the remaining battery life. The batteries reach a full charge within two hours via a built-in USB-C port.

Conveniently, they are replaceable, thus enhancing the lifespan of the product. The Salt Lamp is available in Blood Orange, Sunset Orange, Black, and Sand White surface colors.

Images courtesy of GRAU