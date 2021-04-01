Unless you prefer to do things the traditional way, power tools are one of the best inventions of all times. Depending on your home garage setup, you can choose between pneumatic (compressed air) or electric models. A power drill is one type of tool that should be in every craftsman’s kit. Given that your average electric drill is big and loud, Imezing is crowdfunding its WOWSTICK.

Funny name aside, what looks like a large metal pen roughly about the size of a regular marker is actually a compact drill. Imezing probably wanted to make it appear like one since it does include a cap with a metal clip. For durability, The WOWSTICK boasts a premium matte unibody aluminum shell that houses its components.

It’s obvious this handy tool will not replace your power drill anytime soon, but it is perfect for DIY crafting. People who regularly work on hobbies and even professional tasks will find it surprisingly ergonomic. Since the motor sits closer to the chuck, it gives the 1.62-ounce WOWSTICK a lower center of gravity.

Moreover, the matte finish of its surface not gives its stylish aesthetic, but also provides a better grip. It should likewise improve accuracy while it’s in use. Imezing is CNC machining every component thereby giving it a clean minimal design.

The WOWSTICK includes eight high-carbon steel drill bits: 0.8 mm, 1.0 mm, 1.2mm, 1.4 mm, 1.6 mm, 1.8 mm, 2.0mm, and 2.2 mm. It is powerful enough to tackle many types of materials. Imezing lists wood, clay, resin, plastic, copper sheets, aluminum sheets, and more. Its 280 mAh battery fully charges in 40 minutes via a USB-C port and can last up to 2 hours of continuous duty.

Images courtesy of Imezing