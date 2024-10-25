What devices are part of your daily loadout? For sure a smartphone is a must, but what about other essential electronics? Most tech-savvy individuals do not leave home without their laptops, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, TWS earbuds, cables, chargers, and more. While these would all fit into most backpacks, MERCURIUS’ new Modular Tech Bag promises versatility on top of sustainability.

This fashionable piece of gear is currently in the crowdfunding phase on Indiegogo. As of this writing, 17 backers have committed a total of $15,612 to put it past the $15,000 fixed goal. With 8 days left, you can safely say the company will move on to the production phase.

The Modular Tech Bag accounts for the most common devices people usually bring with them to work or on a trip. We also like how the designers account for each user’s personal preference. Depending on what you find most comfortable, wear it as a backpack, sling it over the shoulder, or carry it like a briefcase.

Nothing too fancy here as the Mercurius opts for the most minimalist yet elegant aesthetic. Next up is the Modular Tech Bag’s green credentials. Construction materials include 100% plant-based leather by Desserto (sourced from cacti), eco-friendly suede, and 100% recycled plastic fabric for water resistance.

Furthermore, metal hardware and color-matching stitching reinforce its durability. It measures 16.5″ x 12.2″ x 5″ (HxWxD) and weighs 2.87 lbs. The interior can expand from 28 liters to a 35-liter capacity.

Should you need a mouse pad, the Modular Tech Bag’s laptop sleeve doubles as desk a mat/mouse pad. “Effortlessly organize your workspace with a design that blends style and functionality, keeping your essentials neatly arranged while enhancing your professional aesthetic,” writes Mercurius.

Images courtesy of Mercurius