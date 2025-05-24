Packing for travel can feel like a game of Tetris when wrestling with your luggage trying to find space for all your gear. You can do the KonMari fold for clothes and opt for foldable items to keep things organize. When bringing along cooking utensils, then this foldable kettle should be on the list as it takes very limited space.

When you’re suddenly craving tea, coffee, or wanting hot meals on your travels, then it’s always good to have a kettle on hand. But it’s not always readily available especially when you’re on the move. A winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2024, this electric pot makes it possible to get hot water at a moment’s notice.

This product designed by Guo Jianhong, Pan Sui, Deng Kairui of Jiangnan University, China, seeks to meet those urgent needs. It’s incredibly portable and convenient to bring around and use. It takes design inspiration from the folding structure of an umbrella.

Hence, it features foldable components, including the handle and silicone body. The cylindrical vessel is also expandable to handle ample amount of liquid or water, but it is compact enough to fit seamlessly into a suitcase, backpack, or in the corners of your kitchen cupboard. Then its triangular support frame ensures structural stability during use.

Moreover, this foldable kettle is easy to operate even when in a hurry. It has user-friendly features that enhance a comfortable user experience including the top pull lid and magnetic power connector. It’s also both durable and recyclable, made from eco-friendly materials including food-grade silicone, 304 stainless steel, and safe plastics. The thoughtful design of this pot makes it possible to enjoy hot beverages or meals anytime and anywhere.

Images courtesy of Red Dot