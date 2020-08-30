The Imalent MS18 Flashlight is a standout from its predecessor, the DX80, because of its powerful light. It can emit a very bright light good enough to blind anyone.

Dubbed as the “brightest flashlight in the world,” it packs 18 pieces of Cree XHP70 2nd high lumens with a max output of 100,000 lumens in turbo mode. In perspective, the light is 50x brighter than car lights and runs at such brightness for an hour and 52 minutes before it drops to 25,000 lumens or High III mode.

The Imalent MS18 Flashlight comes with other light settings including High I at 22,000 lumens, Middle II at 10,000 lumens, and Middle I, Middle Low, and Low at 5,000, 2,000, and 700 lumens, respectively.

Meanwhile, it has a max beam distance of 1350 meters (4429 feet) which makes it perfect to use during blackouts or in pitch-black areas. It gives off super bright wide beams to effortlessly illuminate an entire room or dark path. Better yet, thick a dark cave. This handheld torch runs on a rechargeable battery. An OLED digital screen tells you when it is time to juice up the battery.

The immense brightness is not all the Imalent MS18 Flashlight offers. It is packed with protection systems that make it ideal for outdoor use. The construction is from a high-performance alloy to make it virtually indestructible. It has a heat pipe cooling system (fans) to ensure higher and longer light performance. It is IP-68 waterproof, which means you can submerge it up to 1.5m depth underwater up to thirty minutes.

Images courtesy of Imalent