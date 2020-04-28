The MecArmy X3S Mini Flashlight lives up to its name as an efficient portable torch. Its CREE XP-G2 LED boasts a lifespan of 50,000 hours and a highly durable body made of brass or copper.

This micro-sized flashlight provides 30 minutes of max light output at 130 ANSI Lumens and six hours of low at 8 Lumens. It has a beam distance of 59 meters and a beam intensity of 910 cd. That’s amazingly bright for a flashlight that is as small as a standard key. It is only 1.83″ long and compact enough at 0.55″ so it doesn’t add bulk or heft. A built-in hole provides space for a tether to a key ring or lanyard and it feels nearly weightless at just 0.63 oz. (without battery).

The MecArmy X3S Mini Flashlight lasts for many uses as it runs on a rechargeable 10180 lithium-ion battery. It only takes an hour for a full-charge and recharging is a breeze. You don’t have to remove the light’s head. Instead, the twistable head, which functions as the on/off button, unscrews to reveal a port along the body for a mini USB cable. A red light indicator means it is charging and it turns green once completed.

Best of all, the MecArmy X3S Mini Flashlight is IPX-8 waterproof which means it can survive a 2-meter drop underwater. It uses 100 percent copper or brass for strength and durability so it is guaranteed for life. It is so portable and convenient to use both for the left and right-handed person because of its twistable one-handed operation.

Images courtesy of MecArmy