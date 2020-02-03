Coming from the success of its predecessor, the Fenix PD35 V2.0 flashlight boasts aesthetic updates and quality and light upgrades. It features a CREE XP-L HI V3 LED with light output at 1000 lumens and beam throw at 273 yards.

Adding to its powerful beam performance is its extended runtime. This tactical flashlight can go on for an impressive 430 days with one full charge of its rechargeable 18650 Li-on battery or two CR123A non-rechargeable batteries.

Meanwhile, a battery indicator sets this upgraded flashlight from its predecessor. The metal side switch flashes red when the battery is in critical condition and glows red for poor power level. It glows green for full battery and flashes green when the battery is sufficient.

The Fenix PD35 V2.0 flashlight features a dual switch design. You can turn it on momentarily with a tap on the tail switch and a long press on the tail switch allows for constant-on mode. Once on, the metal side switch provides access to the different light outputs. This portable light features five light modes including turbo, Eco, Strobe, high, medium, and low. You only have to press and hold the metal side switch to toggle between modes.

Moreover, this portable torch offers ease of transport. it is lightweight 3.10 oz. (88 g) and comes with a holster, pocket clip, and a lanyard. Given that it is a tactical flashlight, then it must also withstand nature. It is impact resistant at one meter (3.281 ft.) and is IP68 water-resistant (submersible up to 1.5 meters).

The Fenix PD35 V2.0 flashlight is also built for longevity. Durable high-strength and oxidation-resistance 6061 aluminum make it durable premium type HAIII hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish prevents scratches. The toughened ultra-clear glass lens comes with an anti-reflective coating for clear light output.

