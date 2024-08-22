The USA-made Kershaw Bel-Air pocket knife packs heavy-duty features in a lightweight build. It’s a user-friendly high-quality and functional folder designed to handle just about any tasks, both domestic and outdoors.

One of its standout features is the CPM MagnaCut steel blade that slides out smoothly even with one hand via thumb studs. MagnaCut steel is known for its great edge retention, sharpness, corrosion resistance, and durability. The blade operation is quick and effortless (easily opens and closes) thanks to manual KVT ball-bearings.

Meanwhile, DuraLock technology secures the blade in place during use and makes the Kershaw Bel-Air ambidextrous. This tech utilizes a solid steel crossbar that locks up the blade without play. This way, you can confidently handle the knife and for storage, simply pull back the ambidextrous lock or handle button to close the blade shut.

Moreover, the reverse tanto blade is ideal for everyday use. It can stand up to the challenges without breaking down. The blade also has blackwash finish to discreetly hide scratches while complementing the grippy 6061-T6 aluminum handle scales. For portability, this folder packs a black Cerakote, deep-carry pocket clip that is easily reversible for left or right carry and a lanyard hole for tethering.

The Kershaw Bel-Air is tough yet amazingly light in the hands. It weighs just 2.9 oz and measures an overall length of 7.2″. The blade is just the right size for cutting, slicing, shaving, and more at 3″ long and 0.09″ thick. This is a sleek pocket knife with premium features in an affordable price point. It is available in Black and Beige colorways.

Images courtesy Of Kershaw