The Icon Merc Battlescar Jacket features a slim silhouette and simple design and color patterns. Don’t let its casual look fool you though as its performance outweighs its outer flourish.

This motorcycle gear ensures protection from scrapes, cuts, small accidents, and more. It comes equipped with an integrated lightweight softshell chassis with nylon reinforcement panels and a complete suite of removable D3O impact protectors for the back, shoulders, and elbows. These provide safety while in stealth and are tested and certified according to prEN 17092-4 Class A. The protection suite is also removable so you can stow them away for safekeeping when not in use.

Moreover, the Icon Merc Battlescar Jacket does not sacrifice comfort for the sake of quality. Its Sportcuff, hood, pit zips, and oversized kangaroo pockets ensure comfort to the wearer so the jacket does not drag you down on long drives. They also make the jacket suited for everyday wear. The zippers are also water-resistant and the underarm zippers provide ventilation for additional comfort.

This jacket features geometric camouflage against black for clear visibility on the wearer. It has a media or headphone Pass through and a three-position elbow protector pocket.

The Icon Merc Battlescar Jacket comes in a relaxed fit. After all, that’s the comfort you need when you’re on the road on your bike. You want the freedom of movements aside from the protection. This wear comes in multiple sizes including small, medium, large, extra-large, 2 extra-large, and three extra-large. This is to ensure everyone has their own fit

Images courtesy of Icon Merc