With October officially kicking off the spooky season, most of us are gearing up for Halloween. However, there’s a reason for sneakerheads to look forward to next month as Nike revisits a highly prized pair of shoes. On November 9, 2024, the American sports apparel firm is dropping the Wu-Tang Clan Dunk Hi in a Black and Pollen colorway.

According to reports, the original release was frustratingly limited to 36 examples. Many speculate it’s a tribute to the group’s first album — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As a collector or maybe just a regular fan of the hip-hop musical collective, it was practically impossible to cop the sneakers at the time without insider help.

With Nike now regularly dipping into its older catalog of iconic silhouettes, they’re bringing back the Wu-Tang Clan Dunk Hi. People with the OG version can finally keep their treasure in pristine condition and grab the SKU: HJ4320-001 to wear whenever they feel like it.

These kicks are stylishly vibrant and will surely draw anyone’s attention. The upper is premium leather with a base shade of black and paneling in yellow. Nike calls it the “Killa Beez” color blocking. We also like how the subtle branding. The Wu-Tang Clan emblem embroidery only appears on the lateral heel and tongue tags.

The chromatic theme continues to the insoles and flat laces. Elsewhere, the white rubber midsole contrasts the rest. Nike writes, “To honor their journey, we’re officially releasing the mythological Wu-Tang Clan Dunk.” Are you getting these, or waiting for something else that follows?

Images courtesy of Nike