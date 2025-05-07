Aesthetics and functionality should go together when it comes to furniture design. It’s not just about purpose anymore, with more people becoming creative or artistic with their furniture choices. Some are statement pieces worthy of being displayed, while others offer practical efficiency in interior and outdoor settings. This includes Lounge Chair from FlatFlat.

New York City-based furniture designer Aidan Reinhold tasked himself with creating a seat he could comfortably bring wherever he goes. One that’s portable enough to pack flat yet still provides ample seating. He also wanted it to be monomaterial for easy recycling and to come and fit together without using tools.

Moreover, the designer wanted it to be small enough to fit inside a standard 24” x 18” box or, in a sense, compact enough to fit in a backpack and store flat. Reinhold designed the Lounge Chair as easy-to-transport, durable furniture.

Its name alone is self-explanatory as to how it transforms from a flat metal constructed entirely from aluminum to a seat. Its hinges, sheets, and rivets are all made with aluminum, ensuring it is lightweight enough at 9.07kg (20 lbs) and resistant to various weather conditions. Aluminum is resistant to corrosion and bending and is infinitely recyclable.

Unfolded or packed flat, the Lounge Chair measures 24” W x 24” D x 24” H. The intelligent flat-pack design is not just space-saving but also eco-friendly as it helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with logistics. Moreover, the chair’s aluminum construction ensures longevity while its sleek design adapts to various indoor or outdoor settings.

Images courtesy of FlatFlat