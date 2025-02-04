Hoodies are staple wear for both men and women because it is versatile. They’re comfortable to wear and go with nearly anything in your wardrobe, from jeans to shorts, to chinos, and even with a blazer. Hence, you won’t regret getting Outerknown’s Sunday Hoodie, which is sustainable and high quality.

Outerknown calls this its “gutsiest sweats to date” because of its stylish and durable design. It’s made from 100% organic heavyweight cotton French terry sourced from Portugal. It has a nice hand feel or plushy texture and gives the hoodie its long-lasting durability.

Using organic cotton also makes the hoodie hypoallergenic because it is free of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Likewise, it is breathable so you stay cool and comfortable and soft and gentle on the skin to prevent chaffing or irritation. Meanwhile, ribbed cuffs and hem on Outerknown’s Sunday Hoodie give it a trim fit instead of being saggy.

It also gives the overall design a sleek silhouette. This is great for kicked-back, casual style, or for on-the-go adventures. It has a kangaroo pouch at the front to store on-the-go essentials and also doubles as hand warmers.

Branding on Outerknown’s Sunday Hoodie is very minimal and discreet to maintain its elegant look. It has an authenticated OK dot embroidery patch on the sleeve. It also has an OK logo patch at the bottom left sleeve that comes in a matching color with the hoodie. This outdoor wear is available in the colors Dark Navy, Pitch Black, Heather Gray, and Natural, with the latter looking a bit formal than the rest.

