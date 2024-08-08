To many, summer entails all types of recreation under the sun. There’s plenty to choose from as long as it’s within your means and what truly matters is the experience. A popular activity among guys is fishing. First-timers need a rod, reel, bait, drinks, sunscreen, and the patience of a saint. Although most consider protective eyewear optional, SALT. Optics’ 1898 says otherwise.

Plenty of medical studies tell us ultraviolet light exposure can gradually damage our eyesight. As such, ophthalmologists recommend the use of sunglasses whenever we are outdoors. Reflective surfaces such as bodies of water can amplify UV radiation, which can eventually lead to corneal burns.

Anyway, not only does a good pair of shades preserve our vision, but models like the 1898 also help us look cool. “The 1898 sport fishing glass represents the pinnacle of SALT. Optics innovation,” writes the manufacturer.

For top-notch durability, corrosion resistance, and lightweight comfort, these come with a Japanese titanium frame. Elsewhere, these bad boys rock proprietary polarized glass lenses instead of plastic. The brand claims the optics “offer best-in-class performance on the water.”

Furthermore, they apply special coatings to reduce glare, repel oils/water/dust, and block UV rays, among others. For ergonomics, the 1898 features adjustable nose pads and removable anti-slip temple tips. A Dacron line ships with the sunglasses should you choose to attach a tether.

SALT. Optics ships the 1898 with a limited edition tin, custom pill case, cleaning cloth, an owner’s card, and the aforementioned cord. There are three styles to choose from: Matte Black/Polarized Natural Brown, Matte Black/Polarized Natural Blue, and Matte Black/Polarized Natural Green.

Images courtesy of SALT. Optics