You can never go wrong with Danish audio products. If premium materials with sophisticated design and high-fidelity sounds are a must, there are several brands that will cater to your needs. To narrow down the options, here’s the Symphony Opus One by Dynaudio. This new soundbar was showcased at the recently concluded CES 2025 expo and here’s what to expect.

Straight from the manufacturer, the press release says: “It’s a high-design vision of the future of all-in-one home audio – distilled from our half-century pursuit of pure sound, our Scandinavian design heritage and our meticulous (some might say obsessive) attention to detail.”

The Symphony Opus One will deliver outstanding acoustics for all forms of entertainment. Enjoy an immersive experience from favorite movies, games, and music. Dynaudio also claims each unit packs driver technology from its flagship model in automotive, home hi-fi, and professional studio equipment.

This soundbar measures approximately 73 inches wide and is an ideal companion for large panels. However, an 83″ TV is the suggested match, according to the press materials. Elsewhere, it boasts an aluminum frame wrapped in a tactile Nordic-inspired textile for an elegant yet contemporary look.

Inside the Symphony Opus One chassis are 24 individual speaker drivers. The configuration allocates six tweeters, 14 mid/bass, and four cutting-edge subwoofers. Dynaudio then points out that the total digital amplification is around 1,500W. Furthermore, spatial audio algorithms will make it seem like you’re in a cinema.

Listeners can pick from four sound modes: Authentic, Soundstage, Immersive, and DeepDive. Each option dynamically adjusts the output to suit various scenarios. Lastly, the Symphony Opus One will launch sometime this year with an estimated sticker price of $20,000.

Images courtesy of Dynaudio