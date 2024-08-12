We know many of you are also into stylish timekeeping instruments, which is why we occasionally share some that just happen to fly under the radar. When the catalogs of global brands seem too average, maybe microbrands or startups have something fancier. If you’re looking for something unique that makes a bold statement, the MS1001-Ti might be the ideal candidate.

This striking timepiece is available in one version only. The rectangular case measures 44 mm x 38 mm x 14.5 mm and weighs only 86 grams. Unlike the myriad of colorways its predecessor came in, MECEXP only offers this reference in natural titanium.

The MS1001-Ti press release notes the metal “combines high strength, excellent corrosion resistance, and remarkable lightness in one. Likewise, plenty of watchmakers — from entry-level to luxury-tier — also regularly use the material as well. Next up are the sapphire crystals covering the two dials.

Each display window features a rotating screw with an indicator. The left side tells the hours and minutes, while the right shows the minutes and seconds. Similar to a retrograde complication, the pointer returns to the bottom once it reaches the top. Elsewhere, the MS1001-Ti runs on a CNC motor drive movement.

Instead of a button cell battery, the watch is equipped with a rechargeable 270 mAh battery. MECEXP says it lasts up to 35 days on a full charge. A magnetic charging interface is on the case back where the supplied cable snaps onto. The MS1001-Ti comes with a fluororubber strap.

As of our writing, the crowdfunding project already has 162 backers with $52,350 pledged toward its $1,666 goal. Only five days left before the campaign ends but there’s still plenty of time to snag some of the promotions. They’re shipping out the MS1001-Ti around October.

Images courtesy of MECEXP