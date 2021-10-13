When you are a renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker like Hublot, the occasional collaboration with other leading brands usually does wonders for publicity. Participation in prestigious events as a sponsor or more keeps the name on everyone’s radar. This game plan gives us the Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021 – a celebration of sport, champagne, and craftsmanship.

For its new timepiece, Hublot partners up with Veuve Clicquot House – a producer of refined fizzy wine. This is their fourth outing as a team. Notably, it is to welcome the return of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Meanwhile, the match was held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California.

The Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021 is a fitting limited-edition release to commemorate the competition. Hublot presents it in a 44-mm micro-blasted black ceramic case. It also touts a micro-blasted black ceramic bezel with knurling on the sides and 6 H-shaped titanium screws.

The blackout theme continues throughout the chronograph with the dial, sub-dials, hour markers, crown, and pushers draped in a dark tone. You can find the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic co-branding on the sapphire crystal of the exhibition caseback.

Hublot equips the Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021 with its HUB4100 self-winding caliber. The chromatic contrast comes from the yellow second hand and yellow stitching of the black alligator leather/rubber strap.

Buyers can also go for a yellow alligator leather/ rubber strap combo that reverses the stitching to black. the deployant buckle clasp closure system uses a combination of black micro-blasted ceramic and black PVD stainless steel. The Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021 can be yours for $18,200.

Images courtesy of Hublot