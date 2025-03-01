There are several automotive marques that have established a stellar reputation when it comes to performance and luxury. These are leading names in the industry, such as the likes of Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Ferrari, Pagani, and Lamborghini, to name a few. However, there are companies that specialize in aftermarket tuning and customizations. Have a glimpse of the ETNA by Tedson Motors.

The firm operating out of Zagreb, Croatia, is taking a classic Galladardo from the Charging Bull and refining it into a bespoke supercar. Although discerning motoring enthusiasts would frown upon such practices, the demand is strong enough to venture into such projects. There are plenty of enhancements that ship along with this exquisite restomod.

Firstly, the group flexes its coachbuilding chops with a weight reduction package for the ETNA. This includes custom carbon fiber seats, a retrofitted titanium exhaust system, a full carbon fiber body, and a race-ready suspension upgrade. Tedson Motors says the latter was sourced from the Super Trofeo racers and Gallardo GT3.

With reverence for the donor vehicle’s immersive driving experience, all units feature hydraulic steering and a gated manual gearbox. Discerning drivers can also look forward to a more powerful 5.0-liter even-firing V10. After reworking the internals and intake setup, the mill is now cranking out a little over 600 horsepower.

Other exclusive additions include custom R110 19″ rims by AL13 Wheels. “ETNA was born from this demand-combining timeless design, mechanical purity, and cutting-edge engineering into a tailored, driver-focused manual and analog masterpiece,” writes Tedson Motors. Prepare to shell out approximately $790,000. The eye-watering cost does not include the donor supercar.

Images courtesy of Tedson Motors