How bespoke can watchmakers go? This is the question that plagues our affluent friends ask before they shop for their next wrist candy. When the price is not an issue, even the world’s leading brands will gladly build one according to your exact specifications. Hublot answers the call for one-of-a-kind luxury with the Spirit of Big Bang Gold Crystal.

There are practically endless ways to craft something unique. However, Hublot loves to push the boundaries when it comes to premium craftsmanship. Instead of just taking the easy way out and making a one-off model, they’re settling for cutting-edge methods in metallurgy. Yes, there is scientific wizardry at work here.

You might have already spotted it from the start given the murdered-out profile of the Big Bang Gold Crystal. Giving contrast to the almost all-black theme, are intricate yellow crystalline patterns set on the black backdrop of its dial. It is devoid of any markings save for the Hublot branding and “Swiss Made” text at 6 o’clock.

As the product page explains, to achieve this effect, Hublot dabbles in what many consider alchemy. In a way, it might seem like it, but the process involves 24-carat gold and extreme heat – 1947.52 degrees Fahrenheit to be exact. The precious metal’s vapors eventually merge as the temperature drops to create bespoke structures.

Only the perfect samples make it through a thorough selection, which is only 20% of each batch. Hublot presents the Big Bang Gold Crystal in a 42-mm black ceramic tonneau case. It boasts a combination of polished, satin, and matte finishes. Regulating its timekeeping is the HUB1710 self-winding caliber with a 50-hour power reserve. The timepiece is then paired to a black rubber/alligator leather strap with a deployant buckle clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Hublot