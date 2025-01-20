Vollebak’s Shielding Suit serves as a protective barrier from EMC radiation, infrared rays, and bacteria. It utilizes the same electromagnetic shielding technology on the Curiosity Rover sent to Mars. So you can just imagine the meticulous technological engineering applied to this futuristic wear.

The outer shell comprises 17% pure silver plating and 83% polyamide. The lightweight ripstop nylon in the shell comes embedded with silver to make it strong and impervious to radio waves and microwaves in the frequency range of 0.2GHz to 10GHz. These include radar systems, WiFi, Ku-band satellites, and Bluetooth. Likewise, it is invisible to infrared radiation (infrared cameras) and provides antimicrobial resistance.

Vollebak’s Shielding Suit also doubles as a wearable Faraday cage with the addition of Faraday pockets that block access to your devices regardless if they are on or off. There’s one pocket on the left chest and another inside the right side pocket. This prevents illegal data mining, or your devices getting hacked or tracked.

Regular pockets are available too: two side zipped pockets with storm flaps. Despite its metallic sheen and properties, Vollebak made this jacket comfortable to wear anywhere. It’s designed just like a regular lightweight jacket with a soft polyester lining. It also features a peaked hood with an elasticated cord adjuster at the back and a two-way front zipper.

Meanwhile, the cuffs come with a single snap fastener, and the hem with two elasticated cord adjusters. The only difference is its overall silhouette. Vollebak’s Shielding Suit makes you look like you just arrived from a space adventure.