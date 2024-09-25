Salomon’s new Snowclog Advanced hiker easily transforms into a winter boot on demand. As stylish as it is functional, this pair of hikers helps you tackle the toughest trail while offering protection from the elements.

Salomon calls it “an exploration into functional, winterized modularity,” made to “conform to changing seasons and scenarios.” The silhouette borrows from the original Snowclog mules released earlier this year. But it packs technical upgrades to make treks effortless and make the shoe winter ready.

For starters, there’s the versatile Contragrip All Terrain outsole featuring grippy lugs and a durable rubber compound that keeps you steady on your feet on different terrains. The rubber also doesn’t easily break down on concrete or rocks. Utilizing infiniFOAM technology makes the soles of the Snowclog Advanced fully recyclable. Thus, extending the shoe’s lifecycle and allowing its parts to be reinjected into a new production cycle.

The soles are also where the removable weatherproof gaiter attaches to the shoe so it transforms into a winter boot. The gaiter connects to the lugs using bungee cords while a zipper closure allows for easy wear on and off. Additionally, the infiniFOAM midsole provides soft and comfortable cushion.

Rounding up the features of Salomon’s Snowclog Advanced are the knitted uppers that conform to the feet but also offer barrier against moisture thanks to a DWR treatment. There’s also the synthetic mudguard that serves as a buffer for both lateral and medial sides of the foot. This pair is available in an All Black colorway and a mix of Iron/Silver Cloud/Clematis Blue.

