We’re big fans of limited-edition items in all-black colorways such as the vehicles and gear. After browsing through some of the stuff we featured in the past, we stumbled upon an exclusive Big Bang GMT from Hublot. It was a collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto. It got us hoping to see another partnership between the two. By some cool twist of fate, it is happening once again. This time we have the Unico Camo timepiece.

This new tie-in between Hublot and Yamamoto once again takes the Big Bang model and gives it a bespoke treatment. There is a remarkable resurgence of popularity of camouflage patterns in textiles and other materials in style. Thus, it did not take long for watchmakers to integrate these with their latest releases in 2020. The Unico Camo appears to be the perfect embodiment of this distinct design.

Similar to the All Black version, the Big Bang Unico Camo Yohji Yamamoto will be in short supply. In fact, only 200 examples will see distribution among Hublot’s partner boutiques and flagship stores worldwide. It boasts a 45 mm black ceramic case that mixes polished and matte surfaces.

True to its namesake, the sapphire dial flaunts a camouflage pattern in gray, black, and green, which also extends to the strap. Meanwhile, the deployant buckle clasp is a black ceramic and titanium combo. Running the show is the in-house HUB1242 UNICO self-winding chronograph flyback movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Once again, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Camo Yohji Yamamoto is timepiece collectors wouldn’t want to miss.

