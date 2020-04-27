One of the most popular colorway and finish combinations that look good on almost any product is matte black. We think it conveys a stealthy, mysterious, and stylish vibe that just appeals to men in general. Hublot seems to agree with the idea as it presents the Big Bang GMT All Black Yohji Yamamoto in all its glory. Every surface and component on this alluring timepiece is as dark as it gets.

It is a highly collectible version of a popular collection in its catalog with only 50 examples on offer. Hublot reveals that the Big Bang GMT All Black Yohji Yamamoto serves to mark a special event. As what you can probably surmise from the iconic Japanese fashion designer’s name, it is exclusive to his country of origin.

That’s right, Hublot is commemorating the exciting debut of its flagship boutique in the Land of the Rising Sun. To be specific, consumers can find it on Chu-Dori Street in Ginza, Tokyo. Thus, the Manufacturer is tapping into the brilliant and avant-garde mind of the model’s namesake. While most of the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s products are intentionally loud to draw attention, this one is the opposite.

The 45-mm case, case back, and bezel are all crafted out of micro-blasted black ceramic. Meanwhile, the dial features black sapphire keeps the color scheme in order along with the hands, indices, and other elements. It runs on the HUB1251 UNICO Manufacture automatic movement, with a 72-hour power reserve. Overall, the Big Bang GMT All Black Yohji Yamamoto is one of the best variants to come from Hublot.

Images courtesy of Hublot