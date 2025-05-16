G-Shock and Crocs have joined creative forces to design a wild new wearable dubbed the G-Shock X Crocs Echo Wave. Crocs’ Echo Wave clog is paired with a detachable large G-Shock watch and made the shoe glow in the dark.

This one-of-a-kind footwear features a cream silhouette and adds a heel strap to the futuristic slip-on Echo Wave clog launched in December last year. The shoe features a wavelike form that isn’t just purely for aesthetic purposes. It also helps hug the foot for a comfortable all-day wear.

Meanwhile, the heel strap on the G-Shock X Crocs Echo Wave doubles as the watch strap. It attaches via Velcro and is removable. Press release for the collab describes it “a custom marbled ankle strap inspired by G-SHOCK’s iconic durability and precise craftsmanship.”

Best of all, every element of this shoe, sans the Velcro, glows in the dark. As for the watch attached to the side of the shoe, the press release didn’t specify the exact model number. But it could be part of the GA2100 series, or more affectionately known as the “CasiOak” among G-Shock fans and watch enthusiasts alike.

Most GA2100s feature a case, a mineral glass face, and a bezel crafted from bio-based resin made from renewable materials. They come in analog and digital timekeeping capabilities and typically boast a super illuminator double LED light and backlight and a 200-meter water resistance.

Moreover, it also has a stopwatch, a full auto-calendar, alarms, countdown timer, and world timer tracking of up to 31 time zones. The watch alone is a steal. The G-Shock X Crocs Echo Wave makes stunning statement piece especially when worn in the dark. It comes on selected wholesale partners on May 27.

Images courtesy of G-Shock Casio