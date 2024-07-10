How are all of you spending your free time this summer? Most are probably engaged in various water-based activities with a cold beverage in hand for some relief against the heat. Given the constant exposure to moisture, a durable timekeeping instrument like the BR 03-92 Diver Tara should come in handy if you plan to accessorize appropriately this season.

The squarish outline with rounded corners is distinct enough to tell you that this rugged timepiece is by Bell & Ross. Although the watchmaker also offers references with round cases, the cushion-shaped models are the more popular options among users. Plus, you can get it in various styles to suit your taste.

We have enclosures crafted out of steel, CuSn8 bronze, and ceramic. As usual, most of us gravitated toward the stealthiest variant in matte black ceramic, but the BR 03-92 Diver Tara is just as captivating. This SKU is a limited-edition collaboration with the Tara Ocean Foundation

With only 999 examples available for purchase, you have a chance to add a highly collectible dive watch to your wardrobe. The BR 03-92 Diver Tara features a 42 mm case constructed out of matte blue ceramic with a unidirectional 60-minute scale bezel made out of the same material and color.

Contrast comes from the 15-minute hash marks rendered in orange. Its dial is adorned with applied hour markers and a minute track on the outer flange. Bell & Ross and Tara Ocean Foundation co-branding are likewise visible on the watch face. Moreover, Super-LumiNova is applied for low-light visibility.

Meanwhile, a circular date aperture is located between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock hour markers. The BR 03-92 Diver Tara is rated water-resistant up to 1,000 feet which positions it as a professional-grade dive watch. The case showcases engravings of its serialization number as well as the image of the foundation’s sailing ship christened “Tara.”

Bell & Ross’ in-house BR-CAL.302 self-winding movement is in charge of the watch’s functions. The 25-jewel automatic caliber beats at a frequency of 4 Hz and boasts a 54-hour power reserve. The BR 03-92 Diver Tara includes a woven blue rubber strap and an orange synthetic fabric strap, both of which come with a steel pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross