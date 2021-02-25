With the Mate X2, Huawei remains one of the leading manufacturers of innovative smartphones that pack outstanding performance and exceptional specifications. Sadly, the ongoing trade ban has not been kind to its market share.

Given how most consumers rely on Google’s ecosystem of apps and services, its absence makes most folks overlook the awesome features its flagship models bring the to table. Take for example, the Mate X2, which shows us foldables are here to stay.

One of the major gripes we had with the Mate X and Mate X was Huawei’s odd decision to have the display fold outward. Given that the modern plastic substrates still have a long way to go to match the durability of scratch-resistant crystals, it was a recipe for disaster.

With the Mate X2, its engineers are taking cues from Samsung’s Fold series. What it borrows from the South Korean tech giant is the inward-folding configuration. Equally welcome is the addition of a dedicated external display.

When closed, the auxiliary 6.45-inch panel boasts a crisp 1160 x 2700 resolution. Open it up and what greets you is an 8-inch flexible screen with a resolution of 2200 x 2480. Both are OLEDs with a 90 Hz refresh rate to conserve battery.

Huawei is throwing in its most powerful chipset to date – the HiSilicon Kirin 9000. RAM is at 8 GB with two options for internal storage: 256 GB and 512 GB. Pricing starts at

For imaging, the main camera module holds a 50 MP wide-angle, a 15 MP ultra-wide, a 12 MP telephoto, and an 8 MP SuperZoom sensor. Meanwhile, the front-facing unit is a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. Finally, the Mate X2 uses a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 55W fast-charging technology

Images courtesy of Huawei