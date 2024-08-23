The Baseus Blade 2 redefines portable charging with its ultra-slim design and impressive 12000mAh battery capacity. It’s ideal for travel, on-the-go power needs, and for a minimalist work setup.

Baseus says this is the “thinnest battery pack on the market today” at merely 0.29″ thick. It’s thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro and lightweight too at 12 oz. Yet, it offers efficient charging power with a 65W power delivery rating. In just 30 minutes, it can get a MacBook Air from 0 to 46% and an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 57%.

The Baseus Blade 2 can charge other power-hungry mobile devices fast. To give you an idea, it can provide 40 charges for AirPods Pro, 2.2 charges for iPhone 15 and 1.8 charges for Samsung S23. Likewise, it can do 1.4 charges for iPad mini 6. Its two USB C ports can charge two devices simultaneously. It is even compatible with multiple fast charging protocols including PD3.0, QC4+, QC3.0, FCP, Samsung AFC, and more.

Likewise, this power bank is certified by IEC, UL, and FCC to be safe and reliable for outdoor activities and travel. This way, you can power up on the go and not have to worry about devices’ drained batteries when traveling.

Moreover, the Baseus Blade 2 allows bi-directional charging and offers smart customization using the built-in LED display and dedicated phone app. You can monitor charging real time or set the power bank to low power mode. You can also activate the timer feature, countdown shutdown, and more. In case you lose the device, you can change the screensaver text on the display with a custom 20 character string, such as an email address or phone number.

Images courtesy of Baseus