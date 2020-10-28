Earlier, we showed you a premium collaboration called the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. The German automaker’s industrial designers crafted a head-turning notebook that oozes with an essence of motorsports form every angle. Even the accessories boast a similar luxurious theme that ties everything together. However, its far from over because another tie-in hopes to impress those shopping for a smart wearable. Just like it did in the past, Huawei rekindles its partnership with the Huawei Watch GT 2.

No, this is not the Pro model we’re looking at here but a special edition of its regular GT 2 with some classy upgrades. Although it is not evident at first glance, this smartwatch now ships with a 46.7 titanium case. However, it does not stop there as Huawei pairs it with a matching bracelet of the same material.

Everyone knows that adjusting metal watch bands are not exactly easy. Thus, it touts a unique linking system that does not require tools to adjust. Holding it securely in place is a butterfly deployment clasp. Huawei tends to keep the branding subtle on its wearables, but this Watch GT 2 proudly flaunts the Porsche Design branding at 12 o’clock on its bezel.

As for the technical side of things, this version drops the pogo pin charging port. Instead, it borrows the wireless charging capabilities of the GT 2 Pro. This allows compatible smartphones to top up the battery using reverse wireless charging. The Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2 packs a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display. If you want to change it up to match some outfits, an extra fluoroelastomer strap in black is inside the box as well.

