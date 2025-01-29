RM Sotheby’s is starting the year with a bang as it prepares for the upcoming Paris 2025 auction. The venue will be the Salles du Carrousel in the Louvre Palace close to Place Vendôme in France. As always, interested bidders will have a huge selection of remarkable automotive examples up for grabs. One of these is a special 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS.

The vehicle in question will surely appeal to motorsports enthusiasts given it was once in the hands of a Formula 1 legend. As the listing tells us, the 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS here was previously owned by German professional driver Michael Schumacher. With several records and championships in his career, the man is held in high regard by everyone in the racing scene.

“By 1995, it was clear to everyone in Formula 1 that Michael Schumacher was a generational talent, and perhaps a driver the likes of which the sport had never seen.” writes RM Sotheby’s. After a short stint with Benetton, he went on to ink a contract with Ferrari. This sleek machine was provided by the Italian marque for his personal use.

With a beautiful Blu Le Mans (516/C) exterior and an interior upholstered with Pella Crema (A 3997) leather. Documentations show the supercar was his main ride in Monaco. Eventually, it exchanged hands with Pierre Valentin, followed by Christopher Allen, and the current owner. Instead of a Formula 1-style automated manual, it touts a six-speed manual gearbox.

According to the auction house, it was Ferrari Classiche certified in 2020. Whoever outbids everyone else will also receive all original manuals, service books, and other relevant documentation. RM Sotheby’s says bidding for the 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS will begin on February 4, 2025.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s