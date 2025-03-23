In the early days when smartphones, tablets, and wearables were becoming mainstream, users were always anxious about battery life. The tech-savvy among us always had their chargers and cables on hand to quickly top up their devices whenever possible. Power banks eventually came to the rescue and are now must-have accessories for the modern consumer. Meanwhile, concepts like the Innostyle MINI Mobile Power Bank promote style with a hint of versatility.

A few years ago, tech companies that delved into the mobile charging market considered aesthetics as an afterthought. Most of you can probably recall when power banks were nothing but heavy blocks of plastic or metal with a USB-A port and simple status lights. Things were clearly as barebones as they could get with the utilitarian design language of the time.

On the other hand, WENYAWEN DESIGN incorporates trending elements such as transparent parts, enhanced ergonomics, and convenient usage. The Innostyle MINI Mobile Power Bank packages all the nifty bells and whistles into a sleek housing that’s also available in a myriad of colors.

At a glance, you have a rectangular enclosure most likely crafted out of plastic. All of the edges curve gently so nothing sharp digs into the skin when held in any orientation. Furthermore, diagonal ridges line the larger surfaces as decorative cosmetics and for grip.

A short built-in lanyard lets us hang it by our wrists and maybe hook it up via a carabiner or clip on your backpack. The transparent dome on top features a power button, a digital display, and a side-mounted USB-C input/output port. Last but not least, the Innostyle MINI Mobile Power Bank comes with a retractable flat USB-C cable at the bottom.

Images courtesy of WENYAWEN DESIGN/Behance