With a substantial number of smartwatches being released every year, it’s difficult to find one that can stand out from the rest. Many follow a specific form factor that attempts to replicate actual timepieces. Others, on the other hand, go for a slimmer footprint and end up being classified as fitness trackers. Meanwhile, Huami’s Amazfit X is perhaps the most exciting smartwatch to hit the market in 2020.

After successfully meeting its crowdfunding target on Indiegogo, the manufacturer is finally releasing this device later this year. Some of you might be wondering why there was little to no publicity about it. This is partly due to Xiaomi’s approach wherein it does not really rely on massive marketing campaigns for its products.

Nevertheless, its sub-brand Humai presents a stylish wearable that promises comfort above anything else. Unlike your typical offering, the Amazfit X curves slightly to adapt to the natural shape of your wrist. Over time, a flat surface on the underside of many smartwatches/fitness trackers can become uncomfortable during long-term use.

In addition to its superior ergonomics, it likewise sports a beautiful, curved touchscreen. Furthermore, the 2.07-inch 640 x 206-resolution flexible AMOLED display is housed in a TC4 aluminum case. Then there’s a third-generation Corning Gorilla Glass 3 that protects the Amazfit X from bumps and scratches.

This allows Huami’s smartwatch to display more information than other wearables in its range. Health tracking features such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, activities, sleep and more are on board as well. Its 5-ATM water resistance should give users a peace mind, while the 7-day battery life makes it an attractive option. Upon release, you can choose to get the Amazfit X in Eclipse Black or Moon Gold colorways.

