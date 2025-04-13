TVs are growing in size and packing more features. However, despite these ongoing innovations, a major downside remains. Even with rollable displays and folding panels, these appliances are inherently designed for static usage. Furthermore, the larger you go, the harder it is to move them around. For entertainment on demand, choose portable models like the ZIP.

By now, all of you are familiar with pico projectors. Models classified under this type are generally small enough to fit inside pockets. Aurzen is currently accepting preorders for its latest SKU. This device measures 3.3″ x 3.4″ x 1″ and tips the scales at around 9.88 ounces. Despite its diminutive stature, this is the best bang for your buck.

The manufacturer also addresses common complaints about projectors in this category. To make the user experience convenient and intuitive, the ZIP employs several cool features. First, there’s the Z-shape hinge mechanism for precise adjustments. It’s also equipped with sensors to detect orientation and position.

Flip it on its side to quickly switch from landscape to portrait format for immersive full-screen entertainment. No need for manual adjustments as the ToF Zero-Lag Auto Focus and keystone correction handles everything for you. If the dual 1W stereo speakers seem inadequate, just pair the ZIP to a soundbar or loudspeaker via Bluetooth.

Its 5,000 mAh battery supports 24W Type-C PD fast charging and lasts up to 90 minutes on a full charge. To keep your expectations in check, this pico projector uses DLP technology with a maximum brightness (ANSI Lumen) of only 100. Meanwhile, the maximum resolution is 720p. Nevertheless, the versatility and portability it brings to the table means the ZIP is a handy piece of tech.

Images courtesy of Aurzen