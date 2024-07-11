The Vollebak 100 Year Zip Through Hoodie can outlive harsh conditions. It’s water and fire resistant, windproof, and designed to withstand extreme heat, even 4x hotter than the sun, but is comfortable and breathable to wear.

This is Vollebak’s softest, lightest, and super stretchy version of their 100 Year Hoodies built with four layers of technology. Its fire-resistant shell is a blend of modacrylic and aramid fibers topped with two layers of treatment. One is a fluorocarbon-free finish to help repel snow and rain and the other fuses high strength polymers directly into the fiber for high abrasion resistance.

Meanwhile, the inside of the Vollebak 100 Year Zip Through Hoodie feels smooth to the skin. It lined with dense fleece that’s 4x more windproof than a regular fleece yet ultrasoft and breathable. What makes this outdoor gear a standout is its heavy-duty shell. Modacrylic fiber is difficult to ignite and will even self-extinguish, while the aramid is commonly used to make bulletproof vests or body armors.

Flames can only char the fabric but not melt it or spread the flames on its surface. Aside from keeping you alive, this performance gear also keeps you comfortable by wicking away moisture. It’s also designed to move freely with you using super stretchy elastane.

As with any other outdoor wear, Vollebak included handy pockets on the 100 Year Zip Through Hoodie. It has four huge pockets with two-way water-resistant zippers and reinforced lining to safely store your gear. It features a three-piece hood with giant rubber-dipped drawcords and coated with Polartec Hardface for abrasion and snag resistance. This is an all-weather jacket that will outlive you and your adventures.

Images courtesy of Vollebak