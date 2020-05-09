A pair of scissors is an essential piece of household item since it serves multiple purposes anytime and anywhere, be it at home or at work. When it comes to scissors though, they usually come with pointy tips so they require extra care in handling and using. Not the HMM 2-in-1 Scissors, which has square tips but does more than a regular pair of scissors can.

This Taiwan-made gear boasts a minimalist design yet chock-filled with features including a unique design or form factor. It has a sleek frame and its ergonomic finger holes promote a comfortable grip. Outside of its square tips, it has wide blades and a solid weight that lets you work efficiently and safely. It renders a crisp and accurate cut every time because of its natural heft (it weighs 60 grams) that aids in precision cutting.

Moreover, a simple change in positioning transforms the HMM 2-in-1 Scissors into a completely different tool. Flip it over and you have a box cutter and letter opener. Suffice to say, it turns into a 3-in-1 desk tool.

This scissor is made from durable and strong Japanese steel and coated with either black Teflon or titanium. It’s a good addition to your workspace especially since it comes with its own base. The custom-made magnetic base allows the tips of the scissors to stand firm so they are readily available within reach. The upside-down position also ensures you don’t accidentally snip off your skin while you are reaching for the scissors in a hurry.

Images courtesy of HMM