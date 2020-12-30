Hennessey Performance is giving its fans a treat before 2021 rolls in by unveiling the completed version of their proposed hypercar platform. In 2017, the aftermarket tuning outfit gave the public their first glimpse of the Venom F5. Although it was still a concept at the time, the team was already making bold promises. As rivals release powerful machines of their own, they finally answer with the street-ready form of the hypercar.

According to its product page, the engineers and designers are putting aerodynamics on the top of the list. “Our customers love speed, so we’re fired-up to push the boundaries of what’s possible to attempt the world’s fastest production car record, but the Venom F5 is about more than just speed and power,” says a company representative.

Hennessey Performance offers a rear-wheel-drive vehicle that weighs just 2,998 lbs. The Venom F5 really looks ready to tear the race track. Its 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 power plant produces a whopping 1,817 horsepower at 8000 rpm. This combination gives you a power-to-weight ratio of 1,298 hp/ton. Of course, Hennessey Performance knows that performance and aesthetics is just part of a bigger package.

Three-years of meticulous engineering not only ensures an overpowered monster, but also a luxurious interior. Although Hennessey Performance, is excluding anything unnecessary to keep its weight in check, it does not mean that the interior is barren. In fact, once the butterfly doors of the Venom F5 lift up, you can see a fighter jet cockpit. The carbon fiber weave and leather upholstery provide a classy vibe.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance