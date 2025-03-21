Hydrogen was poised as the next green energy source alternative with the potential to surpass current zero-emission technology. Some of the biggest names in the mobility business were reportedly developing innovative platforms a few years back. Fast-forward to 2025, it seems the number of proponents has gone down. Nonetheless, Beyond Aero confirms its BYA-1 remains on track.

The way things are right now, studies show most modern commercial and private aircraft are some of the biggest contributors to climate change. Alongside the world’s fleet of massive ships, these industries need to come up with eco-friendly replacements soon.

If Beyond Aero delivers on its promise, it can potentially disrupt the established norm for air travel. As hinted at by the press release, the BYA-1 will use a hydrogen-electric propulsion system. Additionally, the configuration does not use batteries since these typically add more weight.

Instead, the unit design of its fuselage already incorporates tanks to store the highly volatile gas. The company says it supplies “energy density for efficient long-range operations” in contrast to the usual battery-electric setup. Another bold claim hints at lower maintenance costs.

With fewer moving parts, the BYA-1 will reduce the need for consumable components. Meanwhile, the advanced turbine system runs significantly cooler, thereby avoiding dangerous thermal fatigue and prolonging its functional condition. Furthermore, the modules are easy to swap out in case of problems to prevent prolonged downtimes.

Hydraulic components are likewise omitted in favor of electromechanical actuators for fly-by-wire reliability. The BYA-1 can accommodate up to six passengers with a small crew and travel approximately 900 miles on a full tank of hydrogen. We’ll keep a close watch over Beyond Aero’s progress until the planned deliveries by 2030.

Images courtesy of Beyond Aero