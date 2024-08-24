Can-Am is a mobility manufacturer known for its high-performance slingshots and rugged side-by-sides. However, like its rivals, the company has also diversified its fleet with the addition of electric motorcycles. With a solid reputation for off-road capabilities, the 2025 Origin is for thrill-seekers who need a reliable ride for their urban and outdoor adventures.

Described as “a sleek dual sport motorcycle designed to take you through dirt, over asphalt and beyond,” the Origin packs all the bells and whistles to ensure it delivers. The lightweight frame features a KYB 43 mm inverted fork and an adjustable KYB HPG rear shock. Both tout up to 255 mm of travel.

Stopping power comes from the J.Juan two-piston 320 mm disc brake, and a J,Juan single-piston 240 mm disc. These are on the front and rear rims, respectively, which are then shod in Dunlop D605 tires. Supplying the e-moto with up to 47 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque is a ROTAX E-Power motor.

Can-Am uses an 8.9 kWh battery which purportedly last up to 90 miles on a single charge. Plug the Origin into a level charger to quickly top up from 20% to 80% in approximately 50 minutes. In between the handlebars is the digital instrument cluster/infotainment unit. It also supports Apple CarPlay and BRP GO!

The electric drive unit of the 2025 Origin links to the rear wheel via a chaincase to keep the elements and contaminants out. Also, no need to manually push your ride backward as the reverse function motorized the process. Take control over its handling and driving dynamics via the six drive modes. Set it to Eco, Rain, Sport, Normal, Off-Road, and Off-Road+ to dial in the best experience.

Images courtesy of Can-Am