When you’re one of the world’s award-winning whiskey labels, people tend to closely follow your exploits. As such, whenever there are hints of something special, it generates a lot of hype, even before any official communication. The Macallan marks its 200th anniversary this year and such a milestone deserves a toast. If cost is not an issue, the TIME : SPACE would be the perfect choice.

Much like the famed distillery’s artisanal approach to its whiskey-making process, everything about the TIME : SPACE screams masterpiece. To celebrate two centuries of excellence, The Macallan presents two expressions to represent its past and future. Hence, drinkers can sip and compare the nuances each age statement offers.

We have an equally exquisite vessel to ensure buyers can proudly display their duo of exceptional spirits. The brand describes it as “a ground-breaking dual chamber where the exceptional whiskies form the heart of the piece, brought to life stylistically with the idea of time travel in a retro futuristic way.”

The Macallan Master Whiskey Maker Kirsteen Campbell deserves all accolades for this release. In a statement, she expresses gratitude for the opportunity to curate the precious liquids drinkers are guaranteed to enjoy. TIME : SPACE features vintages from 1940 and 2018 with distinct tasting notes only a select few can sample.

With an eye-watering price of $190,000 at only 200 bottles, collector’s and hardcore The Macallan enthusiasts are undoubtedly snapping these up. “A fusion of art and science has ensured that we have achieved a continuity of spirit, character and quality from the old to the new Distillery,” says Cambell about the TIME : SPACE.

Images courtesy of The Macallan