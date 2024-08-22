Ford took a big risk when it finally gave in to the incessant demand of consumers to bring back an iconic SUV from its fleet. The new Bronco finally galloped its way back in 2022 to the delight of longtime fans. As nostalgic as it may seem, Kindred Motorworks hopes to cater to a niche market with its new build. This is the EV Bronco — a fascinating retro-conversion.

We’ve seen plenty of projects wherein amateurs and professionals attempt to breathe new life into classic cars. However, replacing the internal combustion engine and its components with a battery-electric system is a complex endeavor. Nevertheless, the California-based shop makes things look like a cakewalk.

The EV Bronco starts with a two-door trim of the 1966 to 1977 model year, which first undergoes restoration. This addresses any underlying issues before the major makeover could begin. Out goes the original mill as the setup welcomes a dual motor setup for its all-wheel-drive capability.

Its emission-free powertrain can reportedly crank out 402 horsepower and 492 lb-ft of torque. An 80 kWh battery with DC fast charging support supplies all the energy it needs. Kindred Motorworks outfits the EV Bronco with front/rear Wavetrac limited slip differentials.

Stopping power comes from four power disc brakes with regenerative braking capabilities. Elsewhere, the machine receives an independent front suspension and a multi-link coil spring rear suspension. The EV Bronco also features removable doors, LED lighting, automatic retractable steps, a soft-open tailgate, and more.

As for the cabin, expect front-seat heating, dual cup holders, custom leather upholstery, power locks, power windows, rear bucket seats, and a six-point roll cage, among others. Kindred Motorworks is offering 10 default paint jobs for the EV Bronco, but clients can fully customize their units upon request.

Images courtesy of Kindred Motorworks