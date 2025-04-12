Jaeger-LeCoultre made the headlines in 2022 when it unveiled a desk clock that costs a staggering $15,000. If you closely follow the biggest names in haute horlogerie, eye-watering prices are practically the norm. Sometimes, it’s all about bragging rights, while on rare occasions, it is the ownership of something unique. The new Atmos Infinite ‘Halo’ belongs to the latter.

Spending big bucks for a timekeeping instrument you can’t even wear is enough to dissuade even the most wealthy watch enthusiast. However, a fundamental characteristic that makes this clock a spectacular showpiece is the complexity of its caliber. Instead of a battery-operated quartz or hand-wound movement, it touts a fascinating perpetual system.

From a design aspect, the Atmos Inifinite ‘Halo’ flaunts a minimalist aesthetic. You’re looking at a round open-work dial framed by a metal minute track. Instead of black, Jaeger-LeCoultre is now using a white lacquer. The meticulous process entails a coat of 10 layers — each requires drying before the next application.

What operates its hour and minute hands is a gas-filled chamber connected to a membrane akin to that of a bellows. Instead of motion, tiny fluctuations in ambient temperature winds the mainspring. “Jaeger-LeCoultre Calibre 570 is an hours-and-minutes movement that eschews the distraction of additional complications.”

The press release adds: “By focusing only on the essential, it embodies the philosophy that true sophistication lies in simplicity.” According to the manufacturer, a change of approximately 33 degrees Fahrenheit (a degree Celsius) is more than enough to last up to two days.

To protect the sensitive components and mechanism, the Atmos Infinite ‘Halo’ is enclosed in a transparent glass jar. The crystal ensures you can view and marvel at everything from any angle. Jaeger-LeCoultre plans to build only 100 examples of the desk clock.

Images courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre